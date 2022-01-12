Linda M. Werner, 72, of Derry passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 26, 1949, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late George and Yvonne (Gray) Anderson.
Linda loved the beach, animals, reading and movies. She enjoyed outdoor activities, camping and fishing.
She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa Helmick (Wayne) of Virginia and Carmelita Neiman (James) of Derry; son, Robert Peterson of Irwin; stepdaughter, Michele Rubin (Sam); stepson, Sammy Werner of Arizona; brother, George Anderson of Monroeville; aunt, Elizabeth Gardone of Murrysville; four grandchildren, Sami, Alyssa, J.D. and Lauren; great-grandchild, Evelyn; nephew; great- nephew; two great-nieces, and her beloved dog, Emily.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Werner Sr.
Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to local animal shelters of choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.