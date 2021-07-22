Linda Lee Harr, beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Ligonier, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Colorado.
She was born Oct. 10, 1958, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Donald E. and Joanne M. (Zurick) Harr.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Joanne Harr; her sister, Donna Harr Crowe, and her husband, Hap Whitmore.
She is survived by her son, Terrae Whitmore, and granddaughter, Rose Whitmore, of Fort Collins; brothers, Kevin Harr, Ernest Harr (Beth Ann) and David Harr; several nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service for Linda was held Friday, July 16, by The Mission Church in Fort Collins.
There will a graveside memorial service for Linda 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Ligonier Valley Cemetery with family.
Friends are also welcome for the brief ceremony.
Commented