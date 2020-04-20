Linda Irene (Malnofsky) Starry, 66, of Derry died Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home. She was also affectionately known as “Bing” and “Aunt Lala.”
She was born April 10, 1954, at Fort McClellan, Alabama, a daughter of the late Robert and Sophie (Steiner) Malnofsky.
Linda most recently worked for Greensburg Care Center as a nurse.
She lived for spending time with her grandchildren, and was an above and beyond presence in their lives.
Besides her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Malnofsky.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer R. McDowell and her fiancé, Erik Barnhart, of Derry Township; two brothers, Robert Malnofsky and his wife, Karen, of Robinson and Michael Malnofsky and his wife, Sue, of Bolivar; one sister, Sandra Uncapher and her husband, James, of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Mykaela Starry and Matthew McDowell; admired ex-son-in-law and friend, Lawrence McDowell of Derry, and also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. 529 North Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331 with the funeral arrangements. A funeral service will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, 386 PA-217, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
