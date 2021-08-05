Linda Diane Meloy Robb, 67, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Nov. 13, 1953, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Viola Maxine Barr Meloy.
Linda was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Ladies’ Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and woodworking. She loved animals, but most of all loved raising her family.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Joseph Meloy.
Linda is survived by her husband, William D. Robb; daughter, Jennifer Anne Robb of Derry; son, William Corey Robb of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother Regis Patrick Meloy of Newport News, Virginia, and sister, Kathleen Meloy Bossart and her husband, Wayne, of Pleasant Unity.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the doctors and nurses in the Emergency Room at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and the sixth floor at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for all of their attentive care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
