Linda D. (Mumau) Swank of Delmont passed away on May 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born to the late Helen (Liebel) and George Mumau, on Sept. 13, 1947, in Latrobe.
She graduated from Derry Area High School in 1965. She married the love of her life, the late Donald F. Swank in 1967. Together, they lived in New Alexandria for close to 50 years. She worked as a waitress for many years and worked side-by-side with Don driving truck across the United States. She was kind to all, yet tough as nails and fierce as they come when needed. She worked tirelessly to provide for her family and sacrificed much for the benefit of her children. To her, the needs of her kids and grandkids always came first. Her love and support for her family were widely known and did not waiver. She was there to listen, comfort and never judge. She knew how to lift you up when you were low and to not let you feel like you had failed, only wrapped in love. And her sense of humor was unending, even when she was part of the joke. Despite living 5,000 miles from her grandchildren, she forged a lasting bond that will continue for generations as her family, near and far, are who they are, directly because of her.
Linda is survived by two daughters, Melissa Sisti, and her husband, David, and Kristen Balega and Brian Balega; two grandchildren, Michael and Jenna Balega; her brother, G. Robert Mumau and his wife, Claudia, and several nieces and nephews. Additionally, she is survived by her loving rescue dog, Lexie. Lexie faithfully stood by Linda through some of the most difficult times and brought much joy riding to Wendy’s for fries.
While Linda (Grammy) is physically gone, her spirit and love remain. Her family’s love, admiration and gratitude will keep her close always.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814 Latrobe, PA 15650.
