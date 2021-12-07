Linda D. Guzowski Fry, 71, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home.
Born Oct. 8, 1950, in Buffalo, New York, she was a daughter of the late Anthony F. and Frances (Herrenda) Guzowski.
Linda was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Guzowski.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ross M. Fry of Latrobe; six children, Ross M. Fry II of Latrobe, Lynn R. Fry and his wife, Andrea, of Latrobe, Sherry L. Sweigart of Latrobe, Curk E. Fry and his wife, Joslyn, of Latrobe, Donna Guzowski of New Jersey and John Lockwood and his wife, Megan, of Portland, Oregon; a brother, Robert Guzowski of Denver, Colorado; two sisters, Rose Mary Wolfe of Texas and Elizabeth Guzowski of Denver, and 12 grand-children, Shelby, Abigail, Cennedi, Andrew, Erik, Anthony, Sara, Ava, Samuel, Gavin, Riley and Kenly.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 10, in the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating.
Interment is private.
