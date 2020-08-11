Linda C. Hollick, 70, of Somerset died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Nov. 24, 1949, in Latrobe, a daughter of Dorothy Jackson of Latrobe and the late George H. Jackson.
She was a member of All Saints Church in Boswell. She had retired as a nurse’s aide from Latrobe Area Hospital. She enjoyed her home, cooking, plants and birds.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Brett E. Hollick.
She is survived by her loving husband, Vaughn P. Hollick; a son, Vaughn P. Hollick Jr. of Somerset; two daughters, Deanna Hoak (Rodney) of Palm Coast, Florida, and Rebecca Hollick of Somerset; two brothers, David Jackson and Bruce Jackson (Deborah), each of Latrobe; two sisters, Deborah Funk (Dennis) of Derry and Doris Devey (Samuel) of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Cheyanna Facemyer, Izabella and Breason Hollick; one great-grandchild, Deakon Facemyer, and several nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no visitation and a memorial will be held at a later date.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
