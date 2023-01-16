Linda A. Powers, 75, of Derry passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
She was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late George E. and Irma (McCurdy) Miller.
Linda loved to cook and bake for her family and was a gracious host to friends. She enjoyed gardening and volunteered for several years as a 4-H leader.
She was a member of the Latrobe BPW and was well known in the real estate community as she worked for several real estate companies.
Linda is survived by her husband, Kenneth Powers, whom she would have celebrated 56 years of marriage with on April 22 (1967); her two daughters, Pam Szekely (Keith) of North Huntingdon Township and Mary Ann Powers; three grand-children, Katie and Max Szekely and Nicholas Sherrin; her brother, George E. Miller (Sandy) of Mount Pleasant; her sister, Fay Willforth (John) of Penn Township, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16, with a funeral service at noon, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
