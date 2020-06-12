Linda A. LaRue, 68, of Ligonier passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a sudden, yet brave battle with cancer.
She was born June 30, 1951, in Latrobe, to the late Jay D. and Esther (Tarr) Aukerman.
Linda graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1969, taking great pride in being part of the recent celebration of her 50th class reunion and contribution to the district’s art conservation trust at a painting acquisition ceremony in January. One of her favorite parts of the event was captured in a photo submitted to the Latrobe Bulletin showing Linda in her best art show fashion.
No matter the occasion, whether it be seashell patterns at the beach, bird prints while out in nature or her lucky feather boa for Steeler games, she would always have the perfect outfit and accessories to match. Her creativity, emotions and enthusiasm were reflected in everything she did.
Linda was a former teacher at Grandview Elementary School and was a revered substitute teacher in schools across the area for nearly two decades. Later in her career, “Mrs. LaRue” would transition into the “B. Cool Lady” with St. Vincent College Prevention Projects, where she would travel to area elementary schools helping kids learn to help themselves by promoting healthy lifestyle choices. Linda was a lifelong and devoted member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown, as well as a member and volunteer at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association and the Ligonier Valley YMCA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, William E. LaRue, whom she missed so very much since his passing last fall.
Linda leaves in her legacy a daughter, Susan (LaRue) Huba and her husband, Stephen, of Ligonier; a son, Steven W. LaRue of Washington, D.C., and her co-favorite grandchildren, Nolan and Adalie Huba.
She is also survived by her younger sister and best friend alongside her until the very end, Corliss J. Aukerman of Youngstown, as well as a loving sister-in-law, Patricia L. Houpt of Latrobe; a nephew, David G. Houpt and his wife, Tricia, of Latrobe, and great-nephews, Benjamin and Lucas Houpt.
Friends will be received to remember Linda at her appropriately requested, “something sparkly” gathering, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A private graveside service and interment will be held Saturday, June 13, in the upper cemetery at St. James with her pastor, the Rev. Sarah Rossing, officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 356, Youngstown, PA 15696.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
