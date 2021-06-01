Linda A. Joseph, 76, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Charles and Margeret (Confer) Patterson.
Aside of her devoted love for her children and grandchildren, Linda also enjoyed crocheting, playing games like Yahtzee and watching her Pittsburgh Steelers and “Jeopardy.” Linda was a devoted, loving and caring wife and mother.
Linda is survived by her husband, David G. Joseph of Latrobe; her three sons, Ricky J. Joseph of Uniontown, Rod A. Joseph and wife Lisa of Lewisburg and Roy K. Joseph and wife Lynda of Jennerstown; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary Patterson; a sister, Cheryl Lenhart, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by three brothers, Russell, Harry and Ray Patterson, and a sister, Elaine Davis.
Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, in the funeral home.
Interment to follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
