Lillian D. Rice, 81, of Derry died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born March 11, 1939, in Portville, New York, a daughter of the late Jerome and Sarah Howard Swartz.
She was a lady who wore many hats, owning Lil’s Sandwich Shop in Olean, New York, having worked at Eckers Farms for many years, working as a CNA and serving as a pastor at her church, Faith Chapel in Eldred.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel R. Rice; a son, Hershel R. Rice Jr., and siblings, Sally Caruso, Cathren Poweska, John, Ray, Jerome, Paul, Dunken and Frank Swartz.
She is survived by her daughter, Beatriz Ortiz of Derry, and a son, Efrin Ortiz of Arizona; two sisters, Parl Hokensen of Bradford and Beatrice Holtzapple of York; six grandchildren, Hershel R. Rice III, Felicia Griffith, Lily Ortiz, Alexis Garrison, Deion Ortiz and Santos Ortiz-Pasterick, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Monday.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
