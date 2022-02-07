Lillian Blanche Keim Taylor, 93, of Derry passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Born July 10, 1928, in Youngstown, she was a daughter of the late William H. and Bertha B. (Sherer) Keim.
Lillian was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and had been an active member and past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 221, Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. Eugene Taylor; two brothers, William D. and Clarence W. “Doc” Keim, and three sisters, Hazel Keim, Mary Kozemchak and Elda M. Keys.
Lillian is survived by her son, Curtis K. Taylor and his wife, Billie, of Derry; daughter, Pamela J. Taylor of Butler; three grandchildren, Ayla Taylor, Alexandra T. Sheppeck and Deana N. Reges, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 221, will conduct a service 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.