Levada “Lee” Snyder Crawford, 95, passed away March 1, 2023.
She was born in Ligonier, where she graduated from Ligonier High School. She married Walter Emerson Crawford in 1946. They moved to El Paso, Texas, in 1965 where they lived for 25 years.
Lee was employed by the government at Fort Bliss Army post, where she staffed the 5,000 personnel.
After retirement she moved to Enid, Oklahoma, where she married Johnnie Lee Thomas.
She volunteered for many, many years for hospice and at a hospital gift shop and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Enid, Eastern Star, AARP and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Lee enjoyed traveling and went to Europe several times, along with trips to Mexico and New Zealand. She also traveled to most of the states, including Alaska and Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Georgie Snyder (Moore); both husbands; her four siblings; son-in-law George Watkins, and grandson Chad Watkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeannie Crawford Milam (James) and Kitty Crawford Watkins, along with two grandchildren, Shawn Milam and Keri Weber, and two great-grandsons, Ashton Weber and Brayden Watkins.
Burial is in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Commons, a care facility in Enid where she resided the past eight and a half years due to her diabetes.
www.stittsworthfuneral services.com.
