Leroy W. Baker, 90, of Latrobe passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 15, 1930, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Kathryn S. (Tuskas) Baker and Leroy Baker.
Leroy was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. A veteran of the Korean War, he proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corps. Prior to his retirement, he had been a longtime self-employed electrical contractor. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed animals and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy (Horner) Baker and his sister, Barbara Kintz.
Leroy is survived by two daughters, Leilani S. Cowan and her husband, James, of Blairsville and Margaret B. Kozar and her husband, Michael, of Laughlintown; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented