Leroy T. Sylvania, 87, of Unity Township passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 16, 1934, in Sewickley, a son of the late Armundo and Edna (Muffley) Sylvania.
Leroy left high school at a young age to join the U.S. Navy. Upon joining the Navy, he became a corpsman and was attached to the Marine Corps in Korea. Prior to his retirement, he was a freight checker for Helms Express. He was involved in many clubs and committees within his community, including the Democratic Club, charitable committees at Monsour Hospital, and served as the trustee for Teamsters Local 30 in Jeannette. He was the first president of the Citizens Concerned with Poverty.
Along with his late wife, Lucille Freger Sylvania, he was the owner of the former Villagio Italian Store of East McKeesport. Post retirement, he was very active in Christopher’s Pizza, which is the Sylvania family-owned business. Leroy was a family man. He enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren and was grateful to always be so close to them as he lived next door to his two sons.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Leroy was preceded in death by his siblings Louis, Laree and Herman.
Leroy is survived by his sons, Vincent Sylvania and Christopher Sylvania and his wife, Michelle; his grandchildren, Maria Sylvania, Santino Sylvania (fiancée Elizabeth), Marco Sylvania (Julie), Candida Sylvania (fiancé Jason Bonner), Carmen Sylvania (Mollie) and Christopher and Gabrielle Sylvania; his great-grandchildren, Luca W. Sylvania, Capri Bonner and Camilla and Salvatore Sylvania; his brother Jack Sylvania (the late Phyllis), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in the funeral home chapel.
Full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 will immediately follow the service in the chapel.
Private interment will take place in St. Michael’s of the Valley Cemetery, Rector.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.