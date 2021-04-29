LeRoy D. “Whitey” Schaller, 98, of Fairfield Township died Monday April 26, 2021, at the Bethlen Home.
He was born Nov. 19, 1922, in Fountain Hill, a son of the late Roy R. and Grace E. Fenstermacher Schaller.
Whitey earned his bachelor’s degree in forestry, bachelor’s degree in horticulture (plant genetics) and a master’s degree in education. He had worked as a research forester for two-plus years, pioneered herbicide use to clear Valley Forge Park of Japanese Honeysuckle, was self-employed in dairy and general farming for 10 years, and was a classroom science teacher for 25 years, retiring in 1985.
For more than 50 years, he had associations with the Society of American Foresters, Ligonier Rotary International, the 28th Division Heritage Association and 3rd & 32nd degree Mason. He was a life member of the American Legion, VFW Post No. 733, 28th Division Heritage Association and American Ex-POWs.
His civic activities included Laurel Valley School Board (short fiery times of jointures), founder of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (chair for the first five years), member and founder committee of the Ligonier Valley Education Trust (chair for the first two years), founder of Western PA Chapter XIV, Veterans of the BOB (chair forever and member since inception), Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, Loyalhanna Watershed Association and St. Vincent College-Fellow of Center for Appalachian Studies.
He was a proud World War II U.S. Army veteran, having served Huertgen Forest: Worst of ETO- Led to PTSD six years after discharge, Battle of the Bulge — Led to POW Stalag IX B-Bad Orb, Germany.
His military awards included the National Infantry Association, Order of St. Maurice: Infantry Hall of Fame, U.S. Army Disabled American Veteran, Bronze Star, POW Medal, Purple Heart, American Campaign Medal, ETO Medal (three battle stars), World War II Victory Medal and a Combat Infantry Badge. He was the Environmental Citizen of the Year for 2015.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Spencer Schaller; his son, Kirk; a daughter, Jane, and his sister, Lorraine Englander.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynn McDermott of Fairfield Township; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented