LeRoy B. Myers Jr., 84, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home.
Born Sept. 9, 1937, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late LeRoy B. Myers Sr. and Elizabeth Blank Myers.
LeRoy was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and was a U.S. Army veteran. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Pennsylvania Container Corp. and was previously employed at Teledyne Vasco.
LeRoy was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time on the course with his friends. He loved being with his grandchildren and was an active part of their lives, watching their sporting events, attending their school functions, and even playing basketball with them. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Myers, and two brothers, Alfred and Robert E. Myers Sr.
LeRoy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Shamrock Myers of Latrobe; son, Kevin P. Myers of Latrobe; daughter, Kelli M. Hummell and her husband, Dan, of Clarion; a sister, JoAnne Akins of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Rachel Fye and her husband, Jake, Riley Hummell, U.S. Marine Corps, and Ryan Hummell; a great-grandson, Dallas Fye; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marian Myers of Latrobe, Marcie Smeltzer of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Leonard Shamrock and his wife, Sue, of Gurnee, Illinois; three loving granddogs, Lily, Patsy and Rufus, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and all of the friends and neighbors who have offered their care and support.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
