Leonard Anthony Pevarnik, “Lenny Lavin,” 60, of Manns Choice, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Manns Choice.
Born July 24, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John F. Pevarnik and Anna M. (Vasinko) Pevarnik.
Leonard’s love and passion was music; it truly was his lifeblood. He loved both performing and practicing, especially country music. As an Elvis tribute artist, he was privileged to meet many entertainers, including Elvis himself while travelling for his shows. One of his proudest accomplishments was the honor of performing at the Ryman Auditorium, The Grand Ole Opry, in Nashville. He will be missed for his musical ability and his love and loyalty towards his family, friends and cats.
Leonard is survived by his brother, Thomas Pevarnik of Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Because of the re-implemented medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation as we direct our guests.
Services and interment are private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented