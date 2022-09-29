It is with great sadness that the family of Leona May Saltzman announces her passing Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 97.
Leona lived in Ligonier for nearly 60 years before moving to Latrobe a few years ago. She was born in Bellaire, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Nora (Andrews) Berkey.
Prior to settling in Pennsylvania, she lived in Hawaii and Florida where she taught children to swim. After moving to Ligonier, Leona waitressed for many years before her retirement.
She was a current member of the Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734 Ladies Auxiliary, an avid reader and lover of animals.
Leona is survived by her daughter, Joanne Moscinski Norville and her husband, Jason; stepdaughter, Joan Saltzman; eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Leona was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Saltzman; son, Lucien Moscinski; stepson, Larry Saltzman, and stepdaughter, Linda Saltzman Luhovey.
A private service will be held for the family at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Leona’s name to Action for Animals, website: afashelter.org.
