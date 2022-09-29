Leona May Saltzman

It is with great sadness that the family of Leona May Saltzman announces her passing Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 97.

Leona lived in Ligonier for nearly 60 years before moving to Latrobe a few years ago. She was born in Bellaire, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Nora (Andrews) Berkey.