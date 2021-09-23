Leon Noel, 70, of Connellsville passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, with his loving wife at his side.
He was born April 26, 1951, in Latrobe, beloved son of the late Earl and Florence (Levandosky) Noel. Also, he was the son-in-law of the late Anthony and Dorothy Kula, who loved him as if he were their son.
Leon was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. For 25 years, he worked for Gutchess Hardwoods as a maintenance supervisor before retiring.
Leon was proud to have been a member of the Greater Latrobe Senior High School football team winning the 1968 WPIAL Championship and was a loyal Penn State University football fan.
Leon loved golfing and was a master craftsman in woodworking. Rebuilding cars and his 1951 Harley-Davidson were also his passions. His friends often said that you could never meet a nicer guy.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 46 years, Linda Kula Noel; his sister, Lynn Keefe and husband Donald of Kecksburg; sisters-in-law, Judy Farrell and husband John of Greensburg and Toni Kula of Uniontown; cousins, Gina Tolerico and husband John of Irwin, Frank Levandosky and wife Cathy of New Alexandria and Sandy Levandosky and husband Stephan Green of Fayette City; many cousins-in-law, including his special buddy, Matt Yablunosky, and loyal and loving friends, Carl and Cheryl Sanzone and Stu and Becky Sapp.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 908 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions in his memory to St. John the Evangelist Church in Connellsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home Inc., Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
