Leon G. Kmiec of Lititz, Lancaster County, (formerly of Greensburg) passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
He was born Jan. 7, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Leon S. and Emily Kmiec.
Leon also was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, of 56 years.
Prior to his retirement, he served 37 years with Vulcan Mold and Iron Co. He started his business career as a lab technician and by 1974 became plant manager at the Lansing, Illinois, operation. He was named vice president of operations in 1980 of both the Lansing and the Latrobe plants. In 1982 he was named president of Shepard Niles Crane and Hoist Co. located in Montour Falls, New York.
In 1984 he transferred back to Latrobe as VP of operations and was named president of Vulcan in 1987. He graduated from St. Joseph’s College and attended Purdue Extension toward his MBA. He left Vulcan in 1990 and became vice president of Shenango Inc. and finished his career at Orville Products in Orville, Ohio.
He moved to Lititz after his wife passed away to be near his children and grandchildren. He came to all their sporting and special events. He joined St. John Neumann Parish, where he assisted the financial manager and supported a women’s group at a monthly luncheon.He enjoyed playing pinochle, poker and Tuesday night trivia. The highlight of his year was the Kmiec Cup golf tournament with his sons.
He is survived by his daughter, Terri Ann Taaffe of Charlotte, North Carolina; sons, Jerry and his wife, Liz, of Tinley Park, Illinois, Jeffrey and his wife, Nancy, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and Andrew and his wife, Marissa, of Lititz; eight grandchildren, Megan (wife of Cliff Edahl), Jonathan, Sarah, Jenna, Emily, Zach, Megan and Luke, and great-granddaughter, Margaret.
Friends and family will be received 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A Mass will follow at noon in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township, where he was a member.
Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Donations to honor Leon can be made to The American Cancer Society.
