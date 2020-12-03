Lena Tosado, 87, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at The Grove at Latrobe.
Born April 22, 1933, in Manhattan, New York, she was a daughter of the late Anthony Tosado and Flora (Ocasio) Tosado.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carlos Joseph Diaz; two sisters, Rose and Alice Tosado, and three brothers, Michael, George and Anthony Tosado.
Lena is survived by one daughter, Helen Marks; one son, Franklin Olivieri; nine grandchildren, Jillian Behrmann, Sandra Behrmann Driver, Meredith Schwartzmiller, Rachel Pruitt, Debbie Ballesteros, David Olivieri, Jason Olivieri, Christopher James Falco and Joey Diaz, and eight great-grandchildren, Brandon Ballesteros, Aspen Ballesteros, Morgan Olivieri, Sydney Olivieri, Victoria Olivieri, Giovanni Olivieri, Isabella Falco and Abigail Falco; she is also survived by her life partner, Robert Rockwell.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits at the funeral home.
Private interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented