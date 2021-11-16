Lee Alan Himler, 87, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Sept. 16, 1934, in Unity Township, a son of the late Paul and Alma (McWherter) Himler.
Lee was a U.S. Army veteran and prior to retirement in 1993, he was a foreman in the inspection department at Latrobe Steel Co., where he worked for 39 years.
He was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church. One of his favorite pastimes included Western square and round dancing, which he enjoyed as a member of the Harold’s Western Squares, the Swinging Smoothies and the Thunderbolts. He was also a member of the Latrobe Elks and Harold’s Grange.
He enjoyed hunting and horseback riding, but his favorite pastime was watching his darling great-granddaughter, Brooke, play.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Himler, Alice Ray (Donald), Guy Himler (Lois) and Jean Soisson (Robert).
He is survived by his wife of more than 64 years, Nancy Ballew Himler; two children, Kathleen Beining (Jerome) and Scott Himler (Sharon); three grandchildren, Matt Himler (Jodi), Todd Himler (Natalie) and Brad Beining; a great-granddaughter, Brooke Himler, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Unity Township, with his pastor, the Rev. Ronald Durika, officiating. Everyone please go directly to Unity Chapel.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
