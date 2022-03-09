Lee A. Leacock, 86, of Boalsburg, Centre County, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at home.
Born Sept. 8, 1935, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Hall H. and Rose M. (Sobeck) Leacock.
On Aug. 6, 1983, he married Rose “Til” M. Boldin, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his stepson, Darby H. Decker and his fiancée, Tammy Mitchell, of Little River, South Carolina.
Lee graduated from Derry Township High School in 1953. He earned his associate degree in electrical engineering from The Pennsylvania State University McKeesport campus in 1955 and his bachelor’s degree in 1960.
He worked as an engineer for Raytheon and HRB Singer.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
Private burial will be at Blairsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Leukemia Society at lls.org/ways-to-give.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College.
Online condolences may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or by visiting Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.