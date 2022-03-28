Leatrice C. Hill, 96, of Latrobe died Friday, March 25, 2022.
She was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Brenizer, a daughter of the late John R. and Florence E. (Cole) Pluck.
Leatrice was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Leatrice was an active member of Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as historian. She was honored with the key to the city of Latrobe for her “volunteer work for veterans.”
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Hill.
She is survived by her son, David T. (Genet Zewdie) Hill of Latrobe, and two grandchildren, Nicholas Hill and Leah Hill, both of Latrobe.
A celebration of life service will take place 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
