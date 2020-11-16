Lawrence W. Noftz, 75, of Derry went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 13.
He was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Butler, the son of the late Todd Noftz and Vivian Keracher.
He is survived by three sons, Brian of Derry, Edward (Rosemarie) of Tamaqua and Darren of Derry. In addition to his sons, he also is survived by his wife, Kathy (Allman) Noftz of 54 years and four grandchildren, Michaela, Melanie, Nathaniel and Kyrsten Noftz.
Larry worked for Singer Business Machine, repairing computers for eight-and-a-half years and also drove truck for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for 31 years. He was also was a trustee and Deacon for many years at Tree Of Life Assembly of God in Latrobe. Larry loved his family, his dog Herman, trains and sports.
Larry is in the care of Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, Norvelt. There will be no visitation at his request.
Commented