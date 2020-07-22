Lawrence O. McDevitt “Mac”, 69, of Derry passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1951, in Latrobe, a son of the late Jason E. McDevitt Sr. and Catherine (Kozemchak) McDevitt. Mac was a U.S. Army veteran having served with the military police. He was a member of the Bradenville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed music, woodworking and building. He liked to make people happy and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Connie (McCurdy) McDevitt; his son, Scottie and his daughter, Devan McDevitt; a brother, Jason E. McDevitt Jr. (Gloria) of Latrobe, two sisters, Pam Noel of Derry and Cathy Hall (Robert) of Youngstown; one grandson, Marcus, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by a daughter, Jamie McDevitt, and a brother-in-law, Dennis Noel.
Family will receive friends (face masks are required, limit of 25 people at a time) 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, in the McCabe Funeral Home, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or to the Donovan’s Veterinary Clinic C/O Purrfect Purr Rescue, 221 West Loyalhanna St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com
