Lawrence F. Mekic, 71, of Madison Township, formerly of Latrobe, ended his hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise (Trongo) Mekic. He was the son of the late Jasper and Betty (Bucholtz) Mekic.
Larry graduated from Derry Area High School before answering his country’s call to serve. Serving in the U.S. Army, Larry was an aircraft electrician stationed in South Korea, as well as Berlin, Germany. Upon his discharge, Larry worked as a maintenance specialist, first for Standard Steel and Latrobe Die Casting for several years.
When times changed, Larry overcame and adapted. Moving across the state, he continued to work in maintenance until his retirement. He found immense joy in driving bus for Head Start. He treated them all like they were his own children.
He is also survived by two sons, Larry Sr. (Joleen) of Madison Township and Nicholas of Scranton; grandsons, Larry Jr. (Melissa), Alexander Xavier and Larry III, “his little man”; sister, Debbie Spillar of Bradenville, and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his infant grandson, Zachary.
Donations can be made to the Male Breast Cancer Coalition.
For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.
Commented