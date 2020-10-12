Lawrence E. “Larry” DeCaro, 68 of Youngwood died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born June 21, 1952, in Greensburg, a son of the late Lawrence L and Thelma (Myers) DeCaro.
He was retired from Greater Latrobe School District. He was a former member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, and a member of Holy Cross Church, Youngwood.
He was a devout Catholic, and he loved attending Mass and reciting the rosary. He enjoyed listening to rock and roll music.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan K. (Baughman) DeCaro; four nieces, Cyndee Mullen Pack and her husband, Jim, Robin Mullen Park and her husband, Roxann Mullen Donahue and her husband, Rege, and Carole Mullen, 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; 19 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and a sister-in-law, Michele Brandt-Youngwood and her family.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Mullen, and brother-in-law, Bob Mullen.
Friends will be received in the C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc., Youngwood, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. There will be a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Holy Cross Church, Youngwood.
Interment will follow in Youngwood Cemetery, Youngwood.
