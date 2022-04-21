Lawrence D. 'Larry' Pohland

Larry D. Pohland, 66, of Bradenville passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Hempfield Manor.
He was born March 2, 1956, a son of the late Carl Jacob “Jake” Pohland and Donna M. Harris Pohland.
Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and employed by Westmoreland Plastics Co. in Latrobe. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe and the Frontier Club. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and loved to watch football, especially the Steelers.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene G. Brant Pohland; daughter, Jackie Mozingo (Eric); granddaughter, Haley Mozingo; four stepchildren: Henry Kubistek (Amy), Kimberly Urban (Jason), Chris Kubistek and Nicole Peltz (Chris); six step-grandchildren: Justin Kubistek (Caitlyn), Josh Kubistek (Shelby), Alyssa Kubistek, Lauren Kubistek, Christopher Kubistek and Kaylen Peltz; seven step-great- grandchildren; two brothers, Terry L. Pohland (Carla) and Douglas C. Pohland (Jane); sister, Carla Bangor, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Clement officiating.
Military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will take place following the funeral service.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
