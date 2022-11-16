LaVonne B. Endersbe Johnston, 98, of Ligonier passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her home.
Born Aug. 21, 1924, in Slayton, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Albert and Ida Endersbe. LaVonne grew up in northern Minnesota (boundary water area).
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 6:19 pm
During World War II she and three girlfriends went down to the Twin Cities to work at Northwest Airlines, patching up airplane bombers that had been shot up by the Japanese. She met Robert Denny Johnston of Ligonier while he was visiting his father on leave from the U.S. Navy. His father, Edward Johnston, was one of the instructors of repair at Northwest Airlines. Edward introduced his son Robert to LaVonne, and it was love at first sight. They were 17 and 18 years old. The couple was together for 80 years and married for 77 years. LaVonne was the second child of Albert and Ida Endersbe. Her brother was born 13 years before and died at age 1 due to pneumonia. LaVonne was a strong woman with old ways; there was no questioning her boundaries. You knew where you stood in her commitment to family and country, and she was one to reckon with if you tried to do anyone wrong.
LaVonne was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the VFW for more than 50 years and was always active in community work.
LaVonne is survived by her daughter, Kathy D. Johnston of Ligonier; three granddaughters, Corby Hernandez of Daytona Beach, Florida, Stacy Van Sluytman of Darlington and Kara Schroeder of Wyoming, Minnesota. LaVonne and Robert were very proud of their three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and had a great-great-grandson.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in June of this year; it was hard for her to live without him.
McCabe Funeral Home, Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com.
