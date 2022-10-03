Lavina June Stinson, 93, of Mason, Ohio, formerly of Ligonier, peacefully passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, to join her beloved husband, Glenn.
Lavina was born to the late Ross Granger and Lena Lester Granger Feb. 14, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Lavina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who enjoyed preparing meals for her family at family gatherings. Her life centered on her late husband, Glenn, married May 7, 1946, and their four sons and their wives, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her four sons: Glenn Stinson Jr., Jefferson City, Missouri, Gregory (Brenda), Culver City, California, George (Denise), Mason, and Geoff (Laurie), Millersport, Ohio; her sister Florence “Cookie” Lyss, Sulphur Springs, Texas; five grand-children: Chris (Shannon) Rackers, Bradley (Jennifer) Stinson, Rachel (Wesley) Willis, Ashley Stinson and Alex Stinson, and five great-grandchildren: Gabriella, Caleb, Grayson, William and Alden.
Lavina was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her parents; her brother, Alvin; sisters Betty and Rowena, and a daughter-in-law, Margaret “Corky” Rackers.
Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040, will be Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 6 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m.
