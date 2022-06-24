Laverne Stanislaw, 88, of Ligonier passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
She was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Fairfield Township, a daughter of the late Robert and Annie (Claycomb) Taylor.
Laverne was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary to Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734. She was well known for her red cake, always cooking, being outdoors and sitting on her porch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Stanislaw; son Randy G. “Sambo” Stanislaw; two sisters, Florence Sterf and Mary Lou Barbus, and two brothers, Lloyd and Robert Glenn Taylor.
Laverne is survived by her son Robert S. Stanislaw (Deborah) of Ligonier; her daughter, Donna L. Riddell (Randy) of New Florence; her grandson, Randy Riddell Jr. (Darla); three great-grand-children, Riley, Connor and Cole, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday in Oak Grove Church of Christ, 3742 Route 711, Ligonier, PA 15658, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. (Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.)
Interment will follow in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
Family requests memorials be made to Oak Grove Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
