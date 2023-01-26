Laverne L. Fagan, 98, of Belpre, Ohio, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
She was born April 23, 1924, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Isaac and Lillian (Soisson) Mickey.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Occasional snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 8:40 am
Laverne L. Fagan, 98, of Belpre, Ohio, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
She was born April 23, 1924, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Isaac and Lillian (Soisson) Mickey.
Laverne was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Latrobe. She loved to travel and enjoyed playing the slot machines at the casino, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Fagan, in 2011; her son-in-law, Thomas Goodman, and three brothers, Ross, Eugene and Earl Mickey.
She is survived by two children, Charles J. Fagan III and Donna Lee Goodman; four grandchildren, Michelle McLendon (Eric), Angela Maloney (Chad), Mindy Goodman and Kristen Fagan (Jason Spear); four great-grandchildren, Dylan Reeder (Olivia), Caleb Reeder, Joshua Fielder (Devin Liao) and Lauren Fielder; two great-great-grand-children, Luke and Logan Reeder, and a step-grandson, Nicholas Kamtsios.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented