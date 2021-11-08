LaVerne E. Marsh Sopko, 91, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 30, 1930, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Seranko) Marsh.
LaVerne was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, where she had been an active volunteer and enjoyed helping to bake St. Vincent bread. She was also a member of St. Vincent Rosary Altar Society. In her younger years, she had been employed at Kennametal, and later in life she enjoyed volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul Society, Meals on Wheels and Operation Santa Claus. She enjoyed gardening and will be remembered for excellent cooking and baking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen M. Sopko, on June 20, 1990; a brother, William Marsh, and a sister, Esther Stewart.
LaVerne is survived by four children, Bernadette Tamburino of Penn Hills, Stephen L. Sopko and his wife, Maryann, of Murrysville, Brian M. Sopko and his wife, Darlene, of Finksburg, Maryland, and Sharon Adams and her husband, Kevin, of Latrobe; three brothers, Louis Marsh and his wife, Betty, of Latrobe, Richard Marsh and his wife, Lucille, of Latrobe and Donald Marsh and his wife, Barbara, of Washington, Michigan; a sister, Dorothy Steel of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, Daniel, Eric, Krista, Jessica, Stephen, Sarah, Lauren, Bryan, Christopher, Sarah and Amanda; seven great-grandchildren, Lennon, Parker, Stella, Hazel, Santino, Hannah and Conor, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Brookdale and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
