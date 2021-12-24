Laural L. “Lori” McFarland, 57, of Latrobe died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Dec. 16, 1964, in Latrobe, a daughter of Richard W. Starry Sr. and Sandra Davis Starry of Derry.
Lori was a member of the Derry FOE Aerie 1612. She loved camping, the Steelers, the Penguins, knitting, doing crafts and her dogs Buttercup and Holly.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff McFarland; sons, Douglas and Michael DoFollo of Latrobe; sisters, Tammy Gump of Latrobe and Jacquelyn Patterson (Mike) of Little Rock, Arkansas; her brother, Richard W. Starry Jr. of Latrobe, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
