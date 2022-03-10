Laura R. Eicher, 86, of Ligonier passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Carl and Daisy (Lenhart) Eicher; loving mother of Kim Musick, Michael Schreckengost and the late Forst (Kathleen) Musick and Chris Musick; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to many; sister of Glenn (Carol) Eicher, Edna Erickson, Jacob Eicher, Ray (Kim) Eicher, Audrey Henrie, Peggy (Joey) Telford and the late William Lenhart, Ralph Eicher, Carl Eicher, Dorothy Kennedy and Stella Lankey, and aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Laura enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and volunteering at Open Hands Ministry Clothing Boutique.
Friends will be received 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, 724-238-2611, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Ligonier, PA 15658, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105.
