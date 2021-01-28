Laura Pearl (Moyer) Pinchock, 92, of New Alexandria passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
She was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Latrobe, to the late Harry A. Moyer and Eva P. (Sheffler) Moyer.
She was a retired teacher’s aide, having worked for Derry Area School District. She was a lifelong member of New Alexandria United Methodist Church. She was very active in church and senior activities. She loved to play board and card games with family and friends. Also, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mahlon Pinchock; a sister, Sara Moyer; a brother, Theodore Moyer, and a grandson, Christopher Kadera.
She is survived by three children, Mandee Toman (Scott), Brenda Trout (Thomas) and Wanda Kadera; eight grandchildren, Matthew Trout, Bradley Toman, Douglas Trout, Alex Toman, George Kadera, Katie Kadera, Laura Toman and Ryan Trout; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Harry Moyer, and one sister, Nancy Pifferetti.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, in the P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, in the New Alexandria United Methodist Church with Pastor Sharon S. Waltenbaugh officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., New Alexandria, PA 15670.
To send condolences, visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
