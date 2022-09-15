Laura Louise Pickels, 84, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Latrobe, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
Born June 21, 1938, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Clarence E. Pickels Sr. and E. Louise Gormely Pickels.
Laura was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youngstown. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Chestnut Ridge Foam Inc., formerly Toyad.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, John Robert and C. Edward Pickels Jr.
Laura is survived by her son, Dwayne E. Pickels and his wife, Mary, of Scottdale; sister, Linda Harrold and her husband, Ronald, of Sun City, Arizona; grand-daughter, Kaidia Pickels and fiance Tom Varney, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
