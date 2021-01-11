Laura L.B. Pratt, 92, of Ligonier died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at home.
She was born Feb. 25, 1928, the daughter of Samuel Ross Bills and Laura Myrtle (Kinsey) Bills.
She attended Latrobe High School, after which she worked at Vanadium Steel in the administrative offices before marrying Robert J. A. Pratt (deceased 2004) of Greensburg in 1955. They lived in Savannah, Georgia, while Robert was in the U.S. Air Force, then in Monroeville, then Edgewood and finally in Ligonier for the last 30-plus years.
Known to many as Laura Lou, or just Lou, she was a creative, artistic, strong and compassionate woman, active her entire life, with interests in antiquing, decorating, gardening and painting. While in Edgewood, she was active in the community garden club, including a time as president of the club. While in Ligonier, she had an antique shop in her home for many years, later converting to shop space in local antique malls. Always one to volunteer or get involved, she valued her many friendships.
To Laura, family was a priority. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Robert H. Bills.
Surviving are three daughters, Darcee S. P. Purvis (spouse Todd R. Purvis deceased) of Greensburg; Lilas K. P. Pratt and spouse, Richard L. Hoeckendorf, of Marietta, Georgia; and Sydney K. P. Girardi and spouse, James M. Girardi, of Easton, Connecticut, and also five grandchildren, Michael J. Girardi and spouse, Kathryn J. (Finger) Girardi, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; Derek R. Purvis and spouse, Laura W. Barber-Purvis, of Columbus, Ohio; Christopher S. Girardi of Branford, Connecticut; Shane R. Purvis of Greensburg and Kinsey M. (Girardi) Bauer and spouse, Timothy C. Bauer, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and also four great-grandchildren, Karena Girardi, Michael Girardi, Guinevere Purvis and Thaddeus Purvis. Also surviving are her nephew, Dennis Pratt and spouse, Lydia, and niece, Pam Overton of Columbus, Ohio, and niece, Ellen Bills of Huntingdon, West Virginia.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service is not scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her honor may be made to either the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658 or the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
