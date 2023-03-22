Larry W. “Buck” Smith, 81, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Greensburg to the late Elwood and Mabel (Fisher) Smith.
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 10:14 am
Larry served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He was the owner of Larry Smith and Son Sanitation for many years. Larry was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, Hempfield Township, and he enjoyed trap shooting and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Mull and Richard Smith; a half brother, Glenn Corley, and a nephew, Randy Smith.
Buck is survived by his wife of 58 1/2 years, Angeline M. Scardina Smith; two sons, Roger W. Smith (Lisa El Harem) of Acme and Martin Smith (Terri Hauser) of Latrobe; grandson, Collin Smith of Latrobe; a brother, Elwood Smith (Bernetta) of Greensburg; a half brother, Don Corley of Bedford; two sisters, Barbara Jane Smith of New Stanton and Carol Mihaly of Enon Valley, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Additional visitation will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, in Our Lady of Grace Church, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel L. Blout as celebrant. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.
Entombment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Greensburg.
Those wishing to wear a mask are welcome to do so at the funeral home, the church and cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Larry’s name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Our Lady of Grace Church, 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
