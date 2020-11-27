Larry E. Kowatch, 67, of Derry Township died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Larry was born in Latrobe on April 3, 1953. He was the son of the late Alex and Bessie (Palmer) Kowatch.
Prior to retirement, Larry worked at Lowe’s. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and the Youngstown Fireman’s Club. Larry loved camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Gerald Kowatch.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Darlene (Lenhart) Kowatch of Derry Township; two daughters, Nicole E. Bridge and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe and Heather R. Hendrick and her husband, Jason, of Latrobe; three sisters, Doris Dickson and her husband, John Robert, of Latrobe, Yvonne Bowers and her husband, Herman, of Latrobe and Rosemary Kowatch of Youngstown; two brother-in-laws, William Schultz of Arizona and Scott Schultz and his wife, Yolanda, of Wallington, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Sadie and Emma Bridge and Payton Hendrick, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Larry’s Life Celebration 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home, 529 N. Chestnut St. Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made Arnold Palmer Cancer Center, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Excela Hospice nurses Amber, Jane, Darla, Melissa, and Chuck for the care that was given to Larry.
