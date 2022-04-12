Larry Dale Kantoris Sr., 70, of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly from Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Trustbridge Hospice, West Palm Beach.
He was retired from Zephyrhills Water.
Larry is survived by his loving companion of 42 years, Catharine Hoffer; his son, Larry Jr.; grandson, Preston; sisters Marilyn, Kathy, Debbie, Linda, Michelle, Gloria and Janet; brothers, Andrew and Michael, and eight stepchildren, Dan, Dave, John, Ron, Lou and Terry Hoffer, Brenda Street and Sue Runyon.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine Kantoris; sisters Diana, Darlene and Donna, and stepdaughter Debbie Haase.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church at a later date.
All County Funeral Home, Florida, in charge of arrangements.
