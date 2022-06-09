Larry “Chew” Kantoris Sr., 70, of West Palm Beach, Florida, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Trustbridge Hospice, West Palm Beach.
He was retired from Zephyrhills Water.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine (Daughenbaugh) Kantoris; three sisters, Diana, Darlene and Donna; an infant grandson, Dalton James Kantoris, and Debbie (Hoffer) Haase.
He is survived by his son, Larry Kantoris Jr.; grandson Preston; his sisters Marilyn, Kathy, Debbie, Linda, Michelle, Gloria and Janet; his brothers, Andrew and Michael, and his loving companion of 42 years, Catherine Hoffer, and her children, Dan, Dave, John, Ron, Lou and Terry Hoffer, Brenda Street and Sue Runyon.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Local arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
