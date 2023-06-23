Larry Allan Galinac, 63, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home.
Born July 23, 1959, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence M. and Eleanor J. (Hall) Galinac.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 7:42 am
Born July 23, 1959, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence M. and Eleanor J. (Hall) Galinac.
Born July 23, 1959, in Greensburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence M. and Eleanor J. (Hall) Galinac.
Larry was a member of the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his sister, Karen A. Keim of Gray, Somerset County; nephew, Bobby Keim (Ashlyn) of Boswell, and several cousins and friends, especially at his “second home” in Prince Gallitzin.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, in the funeral home with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
