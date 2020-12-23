L. Margaret Wilhelms, 93, of Derry Township was born in Derry on Aug. 2, 1927, a daughter of the late Clarence and Hulda Schrock Stewart.
A devoted wife and mother who was married to Walter Wilhelms for 57 years, she was the love of his life and are together again in heaven for all eternity.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Parrish, and her brothers, Clarence and Jim Stewart.
Margaret was a member of Derry First United Methodist Church and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and bingo.
She is survived by her son, Dan; grandsons, Zachary (Leslie) and Jeremiah (Desiree), and great-granddaughter, Luci, all of whom live in Arizona. She is also survived by one niece, Ruthie Richardson, of Derry.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Derry First United Methodist Church.
Interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
