Kyle A. Squib, 34, of Blairsville died unexpectedly Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 23, 1986, in Latrobe, the son of Thomas Squib of Derry and Juanita (Stiffler) Mazzaferro and husband, Dan, of New Derry.
Kyle was a 2005 graduate of Derry Area High School. He enjoyed going to the beach, camping, hunting and golfing.
Kyle is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Donald Stiffler; his paternal grandparents, William and Luella Squib; uncle, William Hughes Squib, and stepmother, Tracy Squib.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved son, Aaron Squib of New Derry; one sister, Marissa Squib of Derry; one brother, T.J. Squib of Derry; two stepsisters, Katlyn Mazzaferro-Romanish and husband, Erick, of Coral and Kristen Bell and husband, Eric, of Coral; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth “Dolly” Vesco Stiffler of New Derry; one daughter, Journey Quinn and her mother, Chelsea Huff, of Blairsville, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, with funeral arrangements.
Services and interment will be private for family and close friends.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, 125 South Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
