Krystle Marie Ross, 33, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at home.
She was born Aug. 25, 1987, in Pittsburgh, to Daniel G. Ross and Victoria Ann (Nemcheck) Ross.
She had previously worked for McDonald’s and Quiznos. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Aleissa, family and friends, watching movies and video gaming. She once traveled 300 miles in the night with her sister to get a White Castle burger.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Anthony Nemcheck, and her paternal grandfather, Herman Ross.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Cassandra Lee Bouza and her husband, Derek; her maternal grandmother, Evelyn Nemcheck; her paternal grandmother, Jean D. Ross, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins.
Memorial visitation will take place 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe PA 15650.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
