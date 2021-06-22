Kristin Wible, 36, of Philadelphia, formerly of Latrobe, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Thomas Jefferson University Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia from complications from a short battle with leukemia.
She was born May 2, 1985, in Latrobe to Marlene Maggiore Wible and the late Paul A. Wible.
Kristin was a loving, compassionate soul with a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh and a love of fashion. She graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 2013 and was self-employed. She had an impact on everyone she met and was fortunate to marry her best friend. They recently had a daughter whom they adored. If you were lucky enough to be present when she was with them, you would have seen the pure joy coming from her. More than anything, she wanted them to have a wonderful life.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Katheryn Maggiore, Art and Mildred Wible, and her aunt, Dee Maggiore, who she considered a second mother.
She leaves behind her husband and best friend, Nathaniel Amenyo; her daughter, Marzia Akua Amenyo, who she loved with her whole heart; her brother, Paul C. Wible; in-laws, John Amenyo, Jane Cody, Clara Amenyo and Maggie Amenyo; her godparents, Leslie Stewart and Shelly Salandro, and aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends here and across the states.
In Kristin’s memory, be a little kinder, laugh a little more and spread a little more joy in this world.
There were no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment was private.
Arrangements are being handled locally by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
