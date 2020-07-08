Krista J. Kozielec, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Born July 11, 1978, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Karen (Michael) Raishart and the late Richard C Kozielec.
Krista is survived by her brother, Michael (Joelle) Raishart, and their children, Brylee, Braiden and Kason; they were the love of her life. In addition, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Jolene Eaglehouse; paternal grandmother, Dolores Kozielec, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John Kozielec; maternal grandfather, Richard P Eaglehouse; step-grandparents, Carl and Mary Ann Raishart, and uncle, Richard D Eaglehouse, affectionately known as “Uncle Ig.”
Krista loved her family and friends; she made everyone feel special, even those that she just met. Her laugh was contagious and she will be dearly missed.
Honoring Krista’s wishes, services will be private. All funeral arrangements are in the care of the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, Norvelt. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the funeral home asks all family to wear masks at all times in the funeral home.
